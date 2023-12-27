Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.97.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.