Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,452 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 177,942 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.