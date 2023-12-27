Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.