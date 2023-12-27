Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,242 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.