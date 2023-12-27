Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 92,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

