Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $489,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVSC. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVSC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,169. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

