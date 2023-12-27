Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 593,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,249. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

