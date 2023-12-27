Level Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 806.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.