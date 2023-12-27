Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. 20,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2539 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

