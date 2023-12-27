Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,696 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 114,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,972. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

