Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 635,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 438,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 407,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 269,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 15,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,396. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

