Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,397. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

