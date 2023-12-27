Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after acquiring an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

GE traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,200. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.