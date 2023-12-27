Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $451,201.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE QS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 2,383,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.