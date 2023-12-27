Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.44

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.44 and last traded at C$27.32, with a volume of 364167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Also, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $577,286. Corporate insiders own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.