LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.