LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $781.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.