LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TER traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. 239,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

