LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. 1,273,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,363. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

