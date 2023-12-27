LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. 1,094,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

