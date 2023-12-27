LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 30,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 48,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 4,288,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.