LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $296.82. 495,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.79.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

