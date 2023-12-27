LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 458,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,977. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

