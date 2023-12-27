LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

