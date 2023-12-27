LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,598. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.