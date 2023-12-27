LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,492. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

