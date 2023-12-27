Mantle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74.75 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $74.75 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,133,336,263.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58479755 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $66,076,769.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

