McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 12339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
McCoy Global Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.
McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.88 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2444733 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McCoy Global Dividend Announcement
McCoy Global Company Profile
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.