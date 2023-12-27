McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 12339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

McCoy Global Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.88 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2444733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

McCoy Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

