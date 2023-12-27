McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average of $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

