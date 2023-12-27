McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.61

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.61 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 11763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after buying an additional 396,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $20,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

