Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 929 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company's stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,753,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

