Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Amgen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

