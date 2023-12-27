Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.79. 363,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

