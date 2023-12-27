Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 299,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

