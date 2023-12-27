Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 46,419 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,419 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 867,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,028. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

