Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,742. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $279.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

