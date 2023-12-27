Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $420.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

