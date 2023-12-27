Meter Governance Price Tops $2.93 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006830 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and $779,209.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,795,381 coins and its circulating supply is 22,117,134 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,795,381 with 22,117,134 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.02503707 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,270,596.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

