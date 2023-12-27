Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $703,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.