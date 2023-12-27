MOBOX (MBOX) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $111.39 million and approximately $44.87 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,215,351 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

