Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Acquires $129,998.76 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 4.7 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.