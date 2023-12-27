Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Acquires $129,998.76 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

