Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

