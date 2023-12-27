Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 840,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,920. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.