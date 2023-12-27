MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Cut by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. MYR Group comprises 6.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.53% of MYR Group worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 99,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $595,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYRG

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.