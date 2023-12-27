National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFG. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

