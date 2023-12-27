National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.