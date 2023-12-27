NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $511.00 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00009567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $511.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00101766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

