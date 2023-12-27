Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.43

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 325014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 62.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

