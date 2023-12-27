Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,537 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,049,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 1,613,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,493. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

