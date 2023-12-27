Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,209 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. 5,142,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

